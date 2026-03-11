Vikings Cutting DT Javon Hargrave

According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings are releasing DT Javon Hargrave on Wednesday.

Releasing Hargrave will free up $10.95 million in cap space and create $10.49 million in dead money, per OverTheCap.

Jordan Schultz reported in recent weeks that Minnesota had trade talks with other teams for Hargrave, but a deal never emerged.

He was signed by Minnesota just last year, but the Vikings needed to rebalance their salary cap this year and Hargrave came up as a potential cut.

Hargrave, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.11 million contract and signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles in 2020.

He finished the final year of that contract and made $12.75 million in 2022. From there, he signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the 49ers back in 2023.

Hargrave was scheduled to make base salaries of $19.9 million and $21.65 million in the final two years of that deal when San Francisco reworked his contract. The team later released him with a post-June 1 designation ahead of the 2025 season.

He went on to sign a two-year deal worth up to $30 million with the Vikings.

In 2025, Hargrave appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and tallied 52 total tackles, including four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one recovery.