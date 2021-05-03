Vikings Declining CB Mike Hughes’ Fifth-Year Option

According to Ian Rapoport, the Vikings are declining CB Mike Hughes‘ fifth-year option.

Hughes has struggled to stay healthy and contribute his first three years in the league, so this isn’t a big surprise.

The fifth-year option would have cost the Vikings $9.577 million fully guaranteed in 2022, per Over The Cap.

Hughes, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $9,867,494 contract that includes a $5,256,352 signing bonus.

Hughes is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Hughes appeared in four games for the Vikings and recorded 13 total tackles and one pass defended.