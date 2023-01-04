Vikings Designate DL Jonathan Bullard To Return From IR

The Vikings announced that they have designated DL Jonathan Bullard to return from injured reserve.

Bullard, 29, is a former third-round pick by the Bears out of Florida in 2016. Bullard was in the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3,166,520 when Chicago waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Cardinals claimed Bullard off waivers and he played out his rookie deal in Arizona. He returned to the Cardinals before the Seahawks signed him to their active roster. He caught on with the Falcons in April of last year and has made his way onto the Vikings roster in 2022.

In 2022, Bullard appeared in ten games for the Vikings and recorded 23 total tackles and no sacks.