Vikings Designate DL Taki Taimani To Return From IR

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have designated DL Taki Taimani to return from injured reserve.

This opens a 21-day window for Tamani to return to practice and get activated to the 53-man roster or he will revert to injured reserve for the rest of their season.

Taimani, 25, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon following the 2024 draft. He signed a three-year, $2.835 million contract with a base salary of $795k in 2024.

In 2024, Taimani has appeared in seven games for the Vikings and recorded three total tackles.