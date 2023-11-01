Vikings Designate G Chris Reed To Return, Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced three moves on Wednesday including designating G Chris Reed to return from the non-football injury list, signed CB Joejuan Williams to their practice squad, and cut CB C.J. Coldon Jr.

This opens Reed’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Reed, 31, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato back in 2015. He spent his rookie season on the Jaguars’ practice squad and was on and off their roster the next two years.

Reed managed to make the 53-man roster in 2018, but Jacksonville declined to tender him a restricted offer in 2019. The Dolphins later signed him to a two-year, $3 million contract before waiving him in December. Reed was claimed by the Panthers and had his option picked up for 2020. He signed a one-year deal with the Colts last year before signing on with the Vikings to a one-year deal in April.

In 2022, Reed appeared in seven games for the Vikings and made one start.