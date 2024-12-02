Vikings Designate K Will Reichard To Return

According to Kevin Seifert, the Vikings have designated K Will Reichard and LS Andrew DePaolo to return by opening their 21-day practice window.

Reichard, 23, was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Year and was First-team All-SEC in 2023. He also won a National Championship with Alabama in 2020.

The Vikings used their sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft to select Reichard and signed him to a four-year, $4.19 million rookie deal in May of 2024.

In 2024, Reichard has appeared in eight games for the Vikings and made 14 of his 16 field goal attempts along with all 23 of his extra-point attempts.

