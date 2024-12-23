Vikings Designating LB Ivan Pace To Return

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said they are designating LB Ivan Pace to return from injured reserve, per Kevin Seifert.

This opens a three-week window for Pace to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Pace, 24, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati following the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s made the active roster in each of his first two seasons.

Pace is scheduled to be a restricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Pace has appeared in nine games for the Vikings and recorded 59 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.