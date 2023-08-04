Vikings DT James Lynch Out For Season With ACL Tear

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings DT James Lynch suffered a torn ACL in practice Thursday.

Lynch will undergo season-ending surgery in the coming days.

Lynch, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Vikings out of Baylor back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,985,996 rookie contract with the Vikings that included a $690,996 signing bonus.

Lynch will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Lynch appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and made two starts, recording 20 tackles.