Vikings DT James Lynch Out For Season With ACL Tear

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings DT James Lynch suffered a torn ACL in practice Thursday.
Lynch will undergo season-ending surgery in the coming days.
Lynch, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Vikings out of Baylor back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,985,996 rookie contract with the Vikings that included a $690,996 signing bonus.
Lynch will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.
In 2022, Lynch appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and made two starts, recording 20 tackles.
