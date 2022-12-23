Vikings Elevate OL Kyle Hinton For Week 16

According to Chris Tomasson, the Vikings are elevating OL Kyle Hinton from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 16.
Hinton, 24, is a former seventh-round pick by the Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Washburn. He was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and returned to Minnesota’s practice squad. Since then, he’s bounced on and off the Vikings’ practice squad.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game.
