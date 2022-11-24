Vikings Elevate Two For Thursday Night Football

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have elevated CB Tay Gowan and LB William Kwenkeu to the active roster for Thursday night’s game against the Patriots.

Gowan, 24, was a junior college transfer who started one season at UCF before opting out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Cardinals took Gowan with pick No. 223 overall in the sixth round.

Gowan was entering the first year of a four-year deal worth $3,610,707 million guaranteed with a $130,707 signing bonus when he was traded to the Eagles. Philadelphia waived him coming out of the preseason this year and he caught on with the Vikings practice squad.

In 2021, Gowan appeared in two games for the Eagles and recorded two total tackles.