Vikings Elevated CB Fabian Moreau & TE Nick Vannett

The Vikings announced that for Week 9, they will be elevating CB Fabian Moreau and TE Nick Vannett.

Moreau, 31, is a former third-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.33 million contract that included an $825,392 signing bonus.

Moreau was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. He then signed a one-year deal with the Texans but was cut coming out of the preseason.

The Giants signed him to their practice squad, and he later caught on with the Broncos last season. He joined the Vikings in July and was added to their practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Moreau appeared in one game for the Vikings but did not record any stats.