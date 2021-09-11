Vikings Elevating RB Ameer Abdullah & QB Sean Mannion

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they are activating RB Ameer Abdullah and QB Sean Mannion ahead of their season opener in Week 1.

Mannion, 29, was drafted in the third round by the Rams back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and later signed a one-year deal with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent.

Mannion re-signed on another one-year deal for the 2020 season, but did not appear in a game. He caught on briefly with the Seahawks during camp in 2021 but was cut coming out of the preseason.

The Vikings recently re-signed Mannion to their practice squad.

In 2019, Mannion appeared in three games for the Vikings and completed 12 of 21 pass attempts for 126 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Abdullah, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.156 million contract when the Lions elected to waive Abdullah in 2018.

He was later claimed off of waivers by the Vikings. Minnesota brought him back on a one-year contract in 2019 and again in 2020.

In 2020, Abdullah appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings and rushed for 42 yards on eight carries (5.3 YPC) to go along with eight receptions for 58 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He also contributed 352 kick return yards.