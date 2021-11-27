Vikings Elevating S Myles Dorn & DT T.J. Smith

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they are elevating S Myles Dorn as a COVID-19 replacement and DT T.J. Smith as a standard elevation for Sunday.
Dorn, 23, went undrafted out of North Carolina back in 2020 and later caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad.
He is the son of former NFL CB Torin Dorn, who played six seasons with the Raiders and Rams.
In 2021, Dorn has appeared in four games for the Vikings but is yet to record any statistics.
