Vikings Expected To Hire Rams TE Coach Wes Phillips As OC

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rams TE coach/passing game coordinator Wes Phillips will join Kevin O’Connell as his offensive coordinator with the Vikings following the Super Bowl.

He’s the son of former Rams DC and longtime NFL coach Wade Phillips, who is also the son of former Oilers and Saints HC Bum Phillips.

Phillips, 42, got his coaching start as a student assistant at UTEP in 2003. He bounced around to a few different schools before joining the Cowboys in 2007 as a quality control coach.

He worked his way up to assistant OL coach and TE coach in Dallas before joining Washington in 2014 as the TE coach. Phillips joined the Rams in the same position in 2019.