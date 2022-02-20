Vikings Hiring Wes Phillips As Offensive Coordinator

Update:

Ian Rapoport reports that the Vikings are, in fact, hiring Wes Phillips as offensive coordinator.

Rapoport says that the plan for Phillips is to have Phillips to do what Kevin O’Connell did in Los Angeles for Sean McVay, which is to serve as a key voice in planning and developing the offense.

Aaron Wilson reports that the Vikings are expected to hire Rams TE coach/passing game coordinator Wes Phillips as their offensive coordinator.

Phillips has obvious ties to new Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell from their time together in Los Angeles.

He’s the son of former Rams DC and longtime NFL coach Wade Phillips, who is also the son of former Oilers and Saints HC Bum Phillips.

Phillips, 42, got his coaching start as a student assistant at UTEP in 2003. He bounced around to a few different schools before joining the Cowboys in 2007 as a quality control coach.

He worked his way up to assistant OL coach and TE coach in Dallas before joining Washington in 2014 as the TE coach. Phillips joined the Rams in the same position in 2019.