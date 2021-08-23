Vikings Expected To Sign DE Everson Griffen

According to Ian Rapoport, the Vikings are expected to sign DE Everson Griffen to a contract.

Griffen had a workout for his longtime former team last week and now appears set to rejoin them.

He had been openly clamoring for months for a return if the Vikings had interest.

Griffen, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2010. He signed a six-year, $75 million contract that includes $34 million guaranteed in 2017, but the Vikings declined to pick up his option back in February, which allowed him to become a free agent.

The Cowboys signed Griffen to a one-year, $6 million contract this offseason. However, they later traded him to the Lions before the deadline. He has been testing the open market an unrestricted free agent since March.

In 2020, Griffen appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys and Lions and recorded 33 tackles, six sacks and four passes defended. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 64 edge rusher out of 115 qualifying players.

