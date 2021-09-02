Vikings Expected To Sign P Jordan Berry

According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings are expected to sign P Jordan Berry.

The veteran lost a competition for Pittsburgh’s punting job, but it appears Minnesota wants him as an alternative to recently-released P Britton Colquitt.

Berry, 30, signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015. He was undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky. He signed a one-year extension before the 2018 season worth $1.9 million before returning to the team on a two-year contract in 2020.

The Steelers opted to release Berry coming out of training camp only to bring him back a few months later. He re-signed with the team on a one-year deal for 2021.

In 2020, Berry appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and totaled 2,609 punt yards on 57 attempts (45.8 YPA) to go along with 23 downed inside the 20-yard line.