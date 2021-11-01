Vikings Fear DE Danielle Hunter Suffered Torn Pectoral

According to Ben Goessling, the Vikings are afraid DE Danielle Hunter may have suffered a torn pectoral injury, which would probably be season-ending.

Hunter left Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys with a shoulder injury. He’s having an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

If the pectoral is fully torn, that usually requires surgery and means a three-month recovery timetable.

Hunter, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.969 million rookie contract when Minnesota re-signed him to a five-year, $72 million extension that includes $40 million guaranteed to go along with a $15 million signing bonus.

Hunter just finished the second year of his deal and was set to earn base salaries of $10,900,000 in 2020 and $11,400,000 for the following three years when the Vikings reworked his deal this offseason.

In 2021, Hunter has appeared in eight games for the Vikings and recorded 38 total tackles, six tackles for loss and six sacks.

We’ll have more on Hunter as the news is available.