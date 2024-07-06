Vikings Fourth-Round CB Khyree Jackson Passes Away At Age 24

According to James Crepea, Vikings fourth-round CB Khyree Jackson has passed away at the age of 24 due to an auto accident. This information has been confirmed by both his agent and his high school coach.

A tweet from Nicki Jhabvala includes a release from the Maryland State Police, which contains more details about the tragic accident.

Statements have also been released by the Vikings organization, as well as from HC Kevin O’Connell, owner Zygi Wilf, and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Jackson, 24, played at Fort Scott Community College before transferring to Alabama and then Oregon. He was named First Team All-Pac-12 in 2023.

He had just signed his first NFL contract, a four-year, $4,847,140 rookie contract that included a $827,140 signing bonus back on May 28th.

In two seasons with Alabama and one with Oregon, Jackson appeared in 25 games and recorded 48 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions, and nine pass defenses.

The staff at NFL Trade Rumors offers their condolences to the friends and family of Jackson during this difficult time, as well as those of the other two victims involved. May they rest in peace.