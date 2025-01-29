Vikings Free Agency Buzz: Sam Darnold, Camryn Bynum, Byron Murphy, Cam Robinson

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler checked in with his sources looking ahead to free agency and had several nuggets to share about several pending Vikings free agents, including QB Sam Darnold, S Camryn Bynum, CB Byron Murphy and LT Cam Robinson.

Regarding Darnold, it’s still not clear what the Vikings’ plans are for him after a breakout 2024 season that was marred by a pair of bad games at the end. But Fowler’s sources still believed Darnold would have a strong free agent market in the range of $100 million over three years with strong guarantees.

Fowler adds the Giants, Raiders or any team boxed out of picking a top quarterback in the 2025 class would likely be interested in Darnold.

Robinson was solid after the Vikings acquired him in a midseason trade, and Fowler notes he may have boosted his market to north of $20 million a year for a team in need of help at left tackle.

He mentions the Rams and Chiefs as two possibilities while noting the Vikings haven’t ruled out bringing Robinson back. Starting LT Christian Darrisaw remains under contract but he’ll be rehabbing a torn ACL.

Fowler notes the Vikings and Bynum have had some talks about a long-term deal already and both sides remain open to that possibility.

As for Murphy, Fowler says he’ll be seeking a significant raise over the two-year, $17.5 million deal he signed the last time he was a free agent, as he just was selected to the Pro Bowl after a breakout year.

Darnold, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract when he was traded to the Panthers.

Carolina exercised Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York. He made a base salary of $18.858 million in 2022 under the option.

Darnold was an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the 49ers in 2023. He joined the Vikings this past offseason on another one-year deal.

In 2024, Darnold appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and completed 66.2 percent of his pass attempts for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He added 67 carries for 212 yards and a touchdown.

Bynum, 26, was drafted by the Vikings with the No. 125 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4.197 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $717,812. He made a base salary of $3.116 million in the final year of his deal in 2024 under the Proven Performance Escalator.

In 2024, Bynum appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 96 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions and 10 pass deflections.

Murphy, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cardinals out of Washington back in 2019. He finished his four-year, $7.9 million rookie deal with the Cardinals that included $6.1 million guaranteed.

He then signed on with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent, inking a two-year, $17.5 million deal. He’s once again scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after playing out that deal.

In 2024, Murphy appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings, recording 81 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, six interceptions and 14 pass deflections.

Robinson, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars out of Alabama back in 2017. He finished the final year of a four-year, $7,018,128 deal and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on him.

Robinson made a salary of $13.754 million under the franchise tag in 2021 and was set to make $16.7 million in 2022 on a second tag. He accepted a three-year, $54 million offer from the Jaguars, however.

He was in the final year of that deal when the Vikings traded him to the Jaguars for a package that included a fourth-round pick.

In 2024, Robinson started seven games for the Jaguars and 10 games for the Vikings, all at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 53 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

We have all four included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.