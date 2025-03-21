Vikings Have Discussed Potential Deal With QB Ryan Tannehill

Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reports that the Vikings have had discussions with free agent QB Ryan Tannehill about a potential deal.

According to Schultz, talks between the two parties are ongoing and nothing is considered imminent between the two parties at this point.

The Vikings could obviously use a veteran quarterback to go along with J.J. McCarthy, who is returning from a season-ending knee injury.

A lot of the talk has centered around Aaron Rodgers possibly landing with the Vikings, but it appears as though Minnesota has decided to go in a different direction.

Tannehill has been a free agent dating back to last year.

Tannehill, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2012. After six seasons, Miami traded Tannehill to the Titans in 2019 for draft compensation.

As a part of the trade, Tannehill reworked his contract to a one-year, $1.875 million deal with the potential for more incentives. He then signed a four-year, $118 million deal in 2020.

Tannehill was set to make a base salary of $24.5 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal. He made $27 million in the final year of his deal in 2023 and became an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Tannehill appeared in 10 games for the Titans and completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,616 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also added 74 rushing yards on 14 carries and an additional touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding the Vikings as the news is available.