Vikings Have Spoken With Harrison Smith As Recently As This Week

Per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said he has spoken with S Harrison Smith as recently as this week.

O’Connell added he would provide further updates if there were any updates to make, so it seems like things with Smith are still status quo.

The veteran has not closed the door to playing another season in 2026, but he remains undecided one way or the other.

O’Connell discussed the situation earlier this month.

“I would just say I spoke to him recently, just like I always do, and we had a great conversation,” O’Connell said, via Eduardo Razo of Yahoo Sports. “Nothing has really changed. But there was never an expectation, at least on my end or our end. I believe that now would be the time we would really dive into that, and we’ll continue to have dialogue with him and keep you guys updated if there were to be anything come about with that.”

Smith, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2012 out of Notre Dame. He was entering the final year of a six-year, $56.53 million contract that included $28.578 million guaranteed and was scheduled to make a $9.85 million base salary in 2021 prior to signing a four-year, $64 million extension with the Vikings.

Smith returned to Minnesota each of the past two years on one-year terms.

In 2025, Smith appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 54 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one recovery, two interceptions and 10 pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Smith as the news is available.