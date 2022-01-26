Vikings Hire Browns Exec Kwesi Adofo-Mensah As New GM

According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings are hiring Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their new general manager.

Adofo-Mensah has been in town interviewing with Minnesota since yesterday and has been viewed as the favorite for the job after the Bears hired Chiefs director of player personnel Ryan Poles.

The full list of Vikings GM interviews included:

Chiefs director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Finalist)

(Finalist) Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Finalist)

(Finalist) Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles VP of football operations Catherine Raiche (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles executive Brandon Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf (Interviewed)

Adofo-Mensah, 32, was hired as Cleveland’s VP of Football Operations in March of 2020. He was also with the San Francisco 49ers for seven years and served for nearly three years as their director of football research and development.