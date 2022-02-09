Vikings Hiring Former Colts GM Ryan Grigson To Front Office

According to Mike Garafolo, the Vikings are hiring former Colts GM Ryan Grigson to a senior role in their front office.

The team has also confirmed the news.

Grigson worked as a personnel executive alongside new Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah with the Browns for the past few seasons.

Grigson, 49, had a brief NFL career with the Bengals and Lions before moving on and getting into coaching in 1998. The Eagles hired him as their director of player personnel in 2010 and he departed to become the Colts’ GM two years later.

After five seasons in charge of the Colts, Grigson was fired following the 2016 season. He spent a year working as a senior personnel executive for the Browns before joining the Seahawks as a consultant for the 2018 season. He returned to the Browns in 2020 as a part of their front office.

During his five years in charge of the Colts, Grigson’s teams posted a record of 49 and 31 (61.25 percent) and made the playoffs three times.