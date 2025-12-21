Vikings Hoping To Re-Sign DC Brian Flores During Offseason

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that the Vikings hope to work out a deal to retain DC Brian Flores.

His current contract is set to expire, and Minnesota is also expected to retain HC Kevin O’Connell.

Flores, 44, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held several positions, including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach, and linebackers coach, before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Steelers as a defensive assistant and LB coach, then was hired by the Vikings as defensive coordinator in 2023.

In three years in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.

We will have more on Flores as it becomes available.