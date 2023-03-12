Vikings & Kirk Cousins Have Had Extension Talks, But No Deal Imminent

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Vikings and QB Kirk Cousins have had extension talks this offseason.

However, Garafolo mentions that no deal is considered imminent at this time.

Garafolo adds that Cousins is due $15 million of a $20 million roster bonus on March 23, which will serve as a “soft deadline” for a deal. Although, there isn’t much momentum toward a deal getting done.

Cousins is in the final year of his contract and would be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

The Vikings are clearly focused on re-shaping their roster.

Cousins, 34, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension in 2020 when he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that is fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Cousins appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 4,597 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions to go along with 97 yards rushing and two touchdowns.