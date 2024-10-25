Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Undergoing Season-Ending Knee Surgery

According to Adam Schefter, MRI tests revealed Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw requires knee surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

Darrisaw suffered his injury towards the end of the first half of Monday Night and left the game.

It’s an unfortunate hit to Minnesota’s offense after signing him to a four-year, $113 million extension last offseason. He’ll officially be placed on injured reserve in the near future.

Darrisaw, 25, was a three-year starter at Virginia Tech and was named first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Vikings drafted Darrisaw with pick No. 23 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Darrisaw signed a four-year, $13,346,141 with the Vikings that included a $7,066,284 signing bonus. The Vikings exercised his fifth-year option in 2024 worth $16.037 million guaranteed for the 2025 season before signing him to a four-year, $113 million extension this off-season that included up to $77 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Darrisaw appeared in and started seven games for the Vikings at left tackle. ProFootballFocus has him rated as the No. 9 overall tackle out of 76 qualifying players.