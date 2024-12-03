Vikings Make Four Roster Moves

Per the wire, the Vikings made four roster moves on Tuesday, officially designating K Will Reichard and LS Andrew DePaola to return from injured reserve.

The team also released RB Myles Gaskin from the practice squad and waived LS Jake McQuaide.

Reichard, 23, was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Year and was First-team All-SEC in 2023. He also won a National Championship with Alabama in 2020.

The Vikings used their sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft to select Reichard and signed him to a four-year, $4.19 million rookie deal in May of 2024.

In 2024, Reichard has appeared in eight games for the Vikings and made 14 of his 16 field goal attempts along with all 23 of his extra-point attempts.

We will have more on Reichard as it becomes available.