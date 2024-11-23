Vikings Make Three Roster Moves, Activate TE Nick Muse From IR

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have activated TE Nick Muse from injured reserve.

Additionally, the Vikings waived CB Akayleb Evans and elevated TE Jake McQuaide to the active roster. Minnesota OLB Gabe Murphy was also downgraded to out.

Muse, 25, signed with the Vikings in 2022 out of South Carolina but was waived after camp. He’s spent the last three seasons back and forth from the team’s practice squad.

In 2024, Muse has appeared in two games for the Vikings and hasn’t recorded a statistic.