Vikings Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced they signed OT Leroy Watson to the practice squad and released OT Coy Cronk in a corresponding move.

Watson, 26, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of UTSA following the 2022 NFL Draft. However, Atlanta waived him coming out of the preseason.

After a short stint on the Patriots practice squad, Watson landed on the 49ers practice squad and finished out the season. San Francisco brought him back on a futures deal for the 2023 season and re-signed him to the practice squad again following the preseason.

The Browns signed him off San Francisco’s practice squad in November of last year. Cleveland traded him to the Titans back in April and re-signed to Tennesee’s practice squad coming out of the preseason. The Titans cut him loose earlier this month.

In 2023, Watson appeared in seven games for the Browns as an offensive tackle.