Vikings Make Two Roster Moves, Designate TE Irv Smith To Return From IR

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have activated fifth-round RB Ty Chandler from injured reserve and have designated TE Irv Smith to return from IR.

.@Channdler_35 has been activated from IR and @swervinirvin_ has been designated for return; returned to practice. pic.twitter.com/xTrDPjR7ny — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 28, 2022

This opens up a three-week window for Smith to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Smith, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2019. He’s currently in the fourth year of his four-year, $5.798 million contract that included a $2.237 million signing bonus.

He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Smith appeared in seven games for the Vikings and caught 22 passes on 33 targets for 168 yards receiving and two touchdowns.