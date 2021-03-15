Vikings Making Push To Re-Sign S Anthony Harris

Darren Wolfson reports that the Vikings are making a push to re-sign S Anthony Harris.

Harris is one of the best available players at this point in free agency.

Harris, 29, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in 2015. He spent most of his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before eventually being called up in December.

From there, Harris re-signed with the Vikings as a restricted free agent in 2019. He was slated to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career last year when the Vikings franchised him.

Harris made $11.441 million fully guaranteed for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Harris appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings and recorded 104 tackles, no interceptions and seven passes defended.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.