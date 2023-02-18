Vikings Moving On From LB Coach Greg Manusky

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Vikings and LB coach Greg Manusky are parting ways as the team makes a transition under new DC Brian Flores.

Manusky, 56, began his NFL coach with Washington as their linebackers coach back in 2001. He has worked for the Chargers, 49ers, and Colts before returning to Washington as their outside linebackers coach in 2016.

Washington would later promote Manusky to defensive coordinator for the 2017 season, a position he held until 2019.

He briefly moved on to the University of Kentucky before returning to the NFL with the Vikings in 2022 as their inside linebackers coach.

In 2018, Washington’s defense ranked No. 17 in total yards allowed, No. 15 in points allowed, No. 17 in rushing yards allowed and No. 15 in passing yards allowed under Manusky.