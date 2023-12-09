Vikings OC Wes Phillips Arrested Friday Night For DWI

The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday that OC Wes Phillips was arrested Friday night for misdemeanor DWI. He was later released on bond.

Phillips will accompany the team to Las Vegas for their Week 14 game against the Raiders.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert has a statement from the team:

Vikings OC Wes Phillips was arrested Friday night for misdemeanor DWI. He has since been released on bond. He'll accompany the team to Las Vegas. Full story to come. Vikings statement below: pic.twitter.com/0LKEN1aHKs — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) December 9, 2023

Phillips, 44, got his coaching start as a student assistant at UTEP in 2003. He bounced around to a few different schools before joining the Cowboys in 2007 as a quality control coach.

He worked his way up to assistant OL coach and TE coach in Dallas before joining Washington in 2014 as the TE coach. Phillips joined the Rams in the same position in 2019.

Phillips joined the Vikings as their offensive coordinator in 2022.

Phillips is the son of longtime NFL coach Wade Phillips.