Vikings Officially Sign 12 Players To Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they’ve officially signed 12 players to their practice squad.

The full list includes:

Receiver Dan Chisena Safety Myles Dorn Guard Kyle Hinton Receiver Trishton Jackson Running back Bryant Koback Linebacker William Kwenkeu Tight end Nick Muse Outside linebacker Janarius Robinson Defensive lineman T.J. Smith Center Josh Sokol Defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman Cornerback Parry Nickerson

Twyman, 22, was selected with the No. 199 overall pick in the sixth round by the Vikings in 2021. He agreed to a four-year, $3.7 million contract with the Vikings, but was waived with a non-football injury.

Twyman was shot four times in an incident last year, but was incredibly able to return to the Vikings this summer. Minnesota waived him coming out of the preseason.

During his college career at Pitt, Twyman recorded 57 tackles, 11 sacks, and two pass deflections over the course of 21 games.