Vikings Officially Sign Nine Undrafted Free Agents

The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday that they’ve officially signed nine undrafted free agents to contracts following this year’s draft.

The full list includes:

Vilain, 24, played four years at Michigan before transferring to Wake Forest, where he led the team in sacks.

During his five-year college career, Villain started three games and appeared in 26 games. He recorded 45 tackles, 10 sacks, and four forced fumbles.