Vikings Officially Sign Nine Undrafted Free Agents

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday that they’ve officially signed nine undrafted free agents to contracts following this year’s draft.

Vikings Helmet

The full list includes:

  1. Mike Brown/S/Miami (OH)
  2. Thomas Hennigan/WR/Appalachian State
  3. Bryant Koback/RB/Toledo
  4. Zach McCloud/OLB/Miami
  5. Josh Sokol/C/Sacred Heart
  6. Tyarise Stevenson/DT/Tulsa
  7. Tré Turner./WR/Virginia Tech
  8. Luiji Vilain/OLB/Wake Forest
  9. Ryan Wright/P/Tulane

Vilain, 24, played four years at Michigan before transferring to Wake Forest, where he led the team in sacks.

During his five-year college career, Villain started three games and appeared in 26 games.  He recorded 45 tackles, 10 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

