Vikings Officially Sign Nine Undrafted Free Agents

The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday that they’ve officially signed nine undrafted free agents to contracts following this year’s draft.
The full list includes:
- Mike Brown/S/Miami (OH)
- Thomas Hennigan/WR/Appalachian State
- Bryant Koback/RB/Toledo
- Zach McCloud/OLB/Miami
- Josh Sokol/C/Sacred Heart
- Tyarise Stevenson/DT/Tulsa
- Tré Turner./WR/Virginia Tech
- Luiji Vilain/OLB/Wake Forest
- Ryan Wright/P/Tulane
Vilain, 24, played four years at Michigan before transferring to Wake Forest, where he led the team in sacks.
During his five-year college career, Villain started three games and appeared in 26 games. He recorded 45 tackles, 10 sacks, and four forced fumbles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!