Vikings Open Practice Window For FB C.J. Ham & LB Tyler Batty

The Vikings announced on Wednesday that they have opened the practice window for FB C.J. Ham and LB Tyler Batty.

Ham, 32, wound up going undrafted out of Augustana (SD) back in 2016. He later signed on with the Vikings, but was waived at the start of the regular season.

Ham was later re-signed to the Vikings’ practice squad before being called up towards the end of his rookie year. The Vikings then brought him back on a one-year deal before re-signing him to a three-year extension in 2020.

Minnesota re-signed Ham to a new deal back in March of 2023.

In 2024, Ham appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and made three starts. He had two carries for 10 yards and a touchdown, along with five catches for 35 yards.