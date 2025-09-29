Vikings OT Brian O’Neill suffered a sprained MCL that is expected to hold him out for “some time,” according to Jeremy Fowler.

Minnesota has been hit hard by injuries and O’Neill missing time isn’t ideal for an offensive line that is being rebuilt ahead of QB J.J. McCarthy and now QB Carson Wentz.

He’s been a starter at right tackle for Minnesota since he entered the league in 2018.

Ian Rapoport adds that no surgery is required and O’Neill is “week-to-week.”

O’Neill, 30, was taken with the No. 62 overall pick by the Vikings out of Pittsburgh back in 2018.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,406,640 contract that included a $1,284,828 signing bonus when he signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract extension.

In 2025, O’Neill appeared in and started four games for the Vikings at right tackle.