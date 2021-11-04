Vikings Place C Garrett Bradbury On COVID-19 List, Waive DE Jonah Williams Among Other Moves

The Vikings announced they have placed starting C Garrett Bradbury on the COVID-19 list.

Minnesota also waived recently-claimed DE Jonah Williams with a failed physical designation.

#Vikings roster moves • Signed TE Luke Stocker from the practice squad to 53-man roster • Placed C Garrett Bradbury on Reserve/COVID-19 • Waived/failed physical DE Jonah Williams • Signed DE Nate Orchard to the practice squad 📰: https://t.co/QbkFKYrIry pic.twitter.com/gCOibvr838 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 4, 2021

Finally, the Vikings promoted TE Luke Stocker from the practice squad to the active roster and signed DE Nate Orchard to the practice squad.

Bradbury, 26, was the No. 18 overall pick by the Vikings out of NC State. He was among the best centers available in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Bradbury is entering the third year of a four-year, $12,882,870 rookie contract that included $7,389,360 signing bonus. Minnesota will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2022.

In 2021, Bradbury has appeared in seven games and made seven starts for the Vikings at center. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 31 center out of 39 qualifying players.

Williams, 26, signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Weber State. He was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the Rams’ practice squad and signed to a futures deal back in January.

Williams made the Rams’ roster coming out of the preseason but was released on Tuesday and claimed by the Vikings.

In 2021, Williams has appeared in eight games for the Rams and recorded five total tackles.