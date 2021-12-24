Vikings Place OL Mason Cole On Injured Reserve

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have placed OL Mason Cole on the injured reserve.

The #Vikings have placed C Mason Cole on IR. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2021

Cole, 25, was selected with the No. 97 overall pick by the Cardinals in the third round in 2018. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,221,516 rookie contract when Arizona traded him to the Vikings.

He’s in the final year of his deal and set to earn a base salary of $2,151,750 this season.

In 2021, Cole has appeared in 14 games and made seven starts.