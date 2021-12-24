Vikings Place OL Mason Cole On Injured Reserve

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have placed OL Mason Cole on the injured reserve.
Cole, 25, was selected with the No. 97 overall pick by the Cardinals in the third round in 2018. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,221,516 rookie contract when Arizona traded him to the Vikings.
He’s in the final year of his deal and set to earn a base salary of $2,151,750 this season.
In 2021, Cole has appeared in 14 games and made seven starts.
