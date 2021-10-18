Vikings Place CB Patrick Peterson On IR, Promote OT Blake Brandel

The Vikings announced they have placed CB Patrick Peterson on injured reserve.

Minnesota also promoted practice squad OT Blake Brandel to the active roster.

The #Vikings have placed CB Patrick Peterson on injured reserve and signed T Blake Brandel from the practice squad to the active roster.https://t.co/4PWfaKNBUV pic.twitter.com/z5VLrZySJF — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 18, 2021

The veteran cornerback exited Sunday’s game against the Panthers late with what was termed cramping at the time. It obviously ended up being more serious.

Peterson, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2011. He finished the final year of his seven-year, $83.02 million that included $48 million guaranteed made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a two-year deal with the Vikings.

In 2021, Peterson has appeared in six games for the Vikings and recorded 13 tackles, no interceptions and two passes defended. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 51 cornerback out of 117 qualifying players.