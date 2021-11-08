Vikings Place LB Ryan Connelly & OT Timon Parris On COVID-19 List

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that they’ve placed LB Ryan Connelly and practice squad OT Timon Parris on the COVID-19 list.

The Vikings have now placed five players on the COVID-19 list in recent weeks.

Connelly, 26, was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round out of Wisconsin in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.9 million and will make a base salary of $585,000 for the 2020 season.

The Giants somewhat surprisingly opted to waive Connelly last year and he was later claimed by the Vikings.

In 2021, Connelly has appeared in eight games for the Vikings and recorded two taclkes.