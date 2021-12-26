Vikings Place Two On COVID-19 List

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have placed QB Sean Mannion on the COVID-19 list.

Mannion was slated to be the backup quarterback for the Vikings today. He is the only Vikings quarterback who is vaccinated but Ian Rapoport says there’s no change to starting QB Kirk Cousins‘ status for today.

Vikings OT Rashod Hill also tested positive and was added to the reserve list.

Mannion, 29, was drafted in the third round by the Rams back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and later signed a one-year deal with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent.

Mannion re-signed on another one-year deal for the 2020 season, but did not appear in a game. He caught on briefly with the Seahawks during camp in 2021 but was cut coming out of the preseason.

The Vikings re-signed Mannion to their practice squad and later promoted him to the active roster.

In 2019, Mannion appeared in three games for the Vikings and completed 12 of 21 pass attempts for 126 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.