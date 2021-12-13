Vikings Place RB Alexander Mattison On COVID-19 List, Claim RB Wayne Gallman From Falcons Among Other Moves

The Vikings announced they have claimed RB Wayne Gallman off waivers from the Falcons. He takes the roster spot of RB Alexander Mattison, who goes to the COVID-19 list.

The #Vikings have claimed RB Wayne Gallman via waivers. WR Dan Chisena and RB Alexander Mattison have been placed on Reserve/COVID-19. G Kyle Hinton has been placed on Practice Squad Reserve/COVID-19. LB Ryan Connelly has been placed on IR. https://t.co/gU1wn4W0wo pic.twitter.com/a20wM2GE1F — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 13, 2021

Minnesota placed two other players on the COVID-19 list, including WR Dan Chisena and practice squad G Kyle Hinton. The team also placed LB Ryan Connelly on injured reserve.

Mattison, 23, was drafted by the Vikings in the third round out of Boise State in 2019. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract.

In 2021, Mattison has appeared in 13 games for the Vikings and rushed 116 times for 432 yards (3.7 YPC) and two touchdowns, adding 24 receptions on 29 targets for 183 yards and another touchdown.

Gallman, 27, was selected in the fourth round out of Clemson by the Giants in 2017. He played out his four-year rookie contract worth $2,819,648, which included a signing bonus of $419,644.

Gallman was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason before eventually signing on with the 49ers. San Francisco released him and he caught on with the Falcons.

In 2021, Gallman has appeared in six games for the Falcons and rushed 28 times for 104 yards (3.7 YPC) and no touchdowns. He has caught one of three targets for 21 yards.