Vikings Place RB Cam Akers On IR, Make Two PS Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced they placed RB Cam Akers on injured reserve.

Minnesota also signed QB Tanner Morgan to the practice squad and cut DL Sheldon Day in a corresponding move.

Akers suffered a torn Achilles’ injury in Week 9, which makes the second Achilles injury of the running back’s career.

Akers, 24, was a second-round pick of the Rams out of Florida State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $6,173,035 contract that included a $2,049,480 signing bonus.

The Vikings acquired Akers from the Rams back in September in exchange for a 2026 draft pick swap.

In 2023, Akers has appeared in seven games and rushed 22 times for 29 yards and one touchdown.