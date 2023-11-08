Vikings Place RB Cam Akers On IR, Make Two PS Moves

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Minnesota Vikings announced they placed RB Cam Akers on injured reserve.

Minnesota also signed QB Tanner Morgan to the practice squad and cut DL Sheldon Day in a corresponding move. 

Akers suffered a torn Achilles’ injury in Week 9, which makes the second Achilles injury of the running back’s career. 

Akers, 24, was a second-round pick of the Rams out of Florida State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $6,173,035 contract that included a $2,049,480 signing bonus.

The Vikings acquired Akers from the Rams back in September in exchange for a 2026 draft pick swap.

In 2023, Akers has appeared in seven games and rushed 22 times for 29 yards and one touchdown.

