Vikings Place S Josh Metellus On IR, Among Two Roster Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced they’ve placed S Josh Metellus on injured reserve and designated TE Gavin Bartholomew to return from injured reserve.
This opens Bartholomew’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.
It’s a tough break for Minnesota’s defense, losing its starting safety for the remainder of the regular season.
Metellus, 28, is a former sixth-round pick by the Vikings out of Michigan in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.45 million rookie contract.
He finished a two-year, $13 million extension he signed back in 2023 that included $6 million in guarantees. Minnesota re-signed him to a three-year, $36 million deal back in July.
In 2025, Metellus appeared in 14 games for the Vikings and recorded 86 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, and six pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!