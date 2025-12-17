Vikings Place S Josh Metellus On IR, Among Two Roster Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced they’ve placed S Josh Metellus on injured reserve and designated TE Gavin Bartholomew to return from injured reserve.

Head Coach Kevin O'Connell has announced that S Josh Metellus will be placed on IR and the team is opening the 21-day evaluation window for TE Gavin Bartholomew. pic.twitter.com/UmbP3ZJuWb — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 17, 2025

This opens Bartholomew’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

It’s a tough break for Minnesota’s defense, losing its starting safety for the remainder of the regular season.

Metellus, 28, is a former sixth-round pick by the Vikings out of Michigan in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.45 million rookie contract.

He finished a two-year, $13 million extension he signed back in 2023 that included $6 million in guarantees. Minnesota re-signed him to a three-year, $36 million deal back in July.

In 2025, Metellus appeared in 14 games for the Vikings and recorded 86 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, and six pass defenses.