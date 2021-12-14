Vikings Place Three Players On COVID-19 List Including WR Dede Westbrook

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have placed WR Dede Westbrook on the COVID-19 list.

The team also put WR Trishton Jackson and RB A.J. Rose on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

Westbrook, 28, was selected in the fourth round out of Oklahoma by the Jaguars in 2017. He played out the final year of a four-year contract worth $3,076,164, which included a signing bonus of $676,164.

Westbrook was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he eventually signed on with the Vikings.

In 2021, Westbrook has appeared in 12 games for the Vikings and caught nine of 14 passes for 64 yards. He’s also added 183 punt return yards.