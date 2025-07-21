Vikings Place Two Players On PUP List

The Vikings announced on Monday that they have placed TE Gavin Bartholomew and OLB Chaz Chamblis on the physically unable to perform list.

Bartholomew, 22, was a sixth-round pick by the Vikings out of Pittsburgh in the 2025 draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $4,415,824, including a $215,824 signing bonus, $215,824 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,103,956.

During his four years at Pitt, Bartholomew appeared in 50 games and caught 105 passes for 1,257 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns.