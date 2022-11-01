Vikings Placing TE Irv Smith Jr. On Injured Reserve

According to Ian Rapoport, the Vikings are placing TE Irv Smith Jr. on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Adam Schefter had previously reported the high ankle sprain Smith suffered in Week 8 is expected to sideline him for eight to 10 weeks. Smith will be eligible to come off of injured reserve after four games.

It looks like the Vikings may have moved on, however, trading with the Lions for TE T.J. Hockenson. Smith is in the final year of his rookie deal.

He could come back in a supporting role but there’s a decent chance Smith has played his last snap in purple.

Smith, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2019. He’s currently in the fourth year of his four-year, $5.798 million contract that included a $2.237 million signing bonus.

He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Smith appeared in seven games for the Vikings and caught 22 passes on 33 targets for 168 yards receiving and two touchdowns.