Vikings Promote TE Robert Tonyan, Cut RB Myles Gaskin

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have promoted TE Robert Tonyan from the practice squad to the active roster.

The #Vikings have signed TE Robert Tonyan to the active roster and released RB Myles Gaskin. pic.twitter.com/mpmIenFj8c — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 3, 2024

To make room, the Vikings cut RB Myles Gaskin.

Tonyan, 30, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana State back in 2017. He lasted just a few months in Detroit before he was waived at the start of the 2017 season.

The Packers later signed Tonyan to their practice squad towards the end 2017 season and brought him back in 2018 on a futures contract. He re-signed with Green Bay as an exclusive rights free agent for each of the next two seasons.

Tonyan then returned to the Packers on a restricted deal before agreeing to a new one-year deal with Green Bay. He signed a one-year contract with the Bears last offseason before joining Minnesota this offseason.

In 2023, Tonyan appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 11 receptions for 112 yards (10.2 YPC) and no touchdowns.

Gaskin, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

The Dolphins re-signed Gaskin to a one-year deal back in March of 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts heading into the season. From there, Gaskin joined the Vikings soon after before the Rams added him to their active roster.

He signed with Minnesota’s practice squad before signing a futures deal with the team in January but was released coming out of the preseason. He’s since bounced on and off the roster.

In 2024, Gaskin has appeared in two games for the Vikings and carried the ball once for a three-yard loss.